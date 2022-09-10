Suku One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.37 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Suku coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0874 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a market cap of $15.58 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Suku has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,257.02 or 0.99988114 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036389 BTC.

Suku Profile

Suku is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,403,216 coins. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suku Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

