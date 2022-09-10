Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.04

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.10.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter.
About Sumitomo Heavy Industries
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mechatronics, Industrial Machinery, Logistics & Construction, and Energy & Lifelines.
