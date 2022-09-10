Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,591 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities makes up 1.6% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Sun Communities worth $221,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 106,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 274,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 896.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $158.73. The company had a trading volume of 860,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,817. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.64 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.46 and its 200 day moving average is $167.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.75.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

