SunContract (SNC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $201,489.00

SunContract (SNC) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. One SunContract coin can now be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $201,489.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SunContract has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SunContract alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,266.19 or 1.00006193 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036458 BTC.

About SunContract

SunContract (SNC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org.

SunContract Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SunContract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SunContract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.