Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Shares Down 12%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29. 10,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 370% from the average session volume of 2,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.
Suncorp Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suncorp Group (SNMYF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.