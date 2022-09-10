Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 17th

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of SPB opened at C$10.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 366.33. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$10.75 and a twelve month high of C$15.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPB. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.98.

In other news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.15 per share, with a total value of C$88,066.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,679,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$408,893,890.37. Insiders purchased a total of 34,300 shares of company stock valued at $382,530 over the last ninety days.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

