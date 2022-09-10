Suvretta Capital Management LLC Acquires 320,600 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,893,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,600 shares during the quarter. Kura Oncology accounts for about 1.9% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kura Oncology worth $62,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 203.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of Kura Oncology stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 688,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,592. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $967.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). As a group, analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

