Suvretta Capital Management LLC Has $89.41 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 386,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 173,050 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for 2.7% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $89,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.06.

IQV opened at $223.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

