Suvretta Capital Management LLC Makes New $49.65 Million Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,038,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,647,000. Bath & Body Works makes up 1.5% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Bath & Body Works at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 56.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 7.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.05.

BBWI stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,037,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,523. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

