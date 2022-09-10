Suvretta Capital Management LLC Purchases 389,707 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,909,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389,707 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.55% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $35,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,969 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 457,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 141,069 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after purchasing an additional 85,522 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EYPT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 118,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,976. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EYPT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

