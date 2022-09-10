Suvretta Capital Management LLC Purchases 937,667 Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,224,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937,667 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 6.40% of Solid Biosciences worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 52,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLDB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. 250,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,301. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.42.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

