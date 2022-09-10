Suvretta Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 344,755 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 344,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 620.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 104,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

AUPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of AUPH stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.26. 1,764,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,853. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 178.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

