Swarm Fund Market Cap Reaches $612,806.41 (SWM)

Swarm Fund (SWM) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Swarm Fund has traded up 60% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm Fund coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Swarm Fund has a market cap of $612,806.41 and approximately $1,323.00 worth of Swarm Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,240.01 or 1.00105925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036276 BTC.

Swarm Fund (CRYPTO:SWM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Swarm Fund’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm Fund is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm Fund’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swarm Fund is www.swarm.fund. Swarm Fund’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation.SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

