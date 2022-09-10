Symrise (ETR:SY1) Shares Down 0.9%

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1 – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €101.30 ($103.37) and last traded at €103.70 ($105.82). 482,741 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €104.65 ($106.79).

The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion and a PE ratio of 35.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €108.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

