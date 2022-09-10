Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.75% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $15,808,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,434,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,362,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,530,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAH remained flat at $9.81 during trading on Friday. 1,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,329. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

