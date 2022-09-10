Taconic Capital Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 365,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Frontier Acquisition were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRON. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,341,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,403,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,359,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Frontier Acquisition by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 447,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 194,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Acquisition Price Performance

FRON stock remained flat at $9.88 during midday trading on Friday. 46,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,685. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

Frontier Acquisition Profile

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

