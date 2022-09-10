Taconic Capital Advisors LP Sells 2,170 Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.99% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THCP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the fourth quarter worth about $1,181,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the fourth quarter worth about $3,431,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the fourth quarter worth about $6,874,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the fourth quarter worth about $4,972,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Price Performance

NASDAQ:THCP remained flat at $9.74 on Friday. 804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,323. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

