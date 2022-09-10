Tairen Capital Ltd Buys 126,600 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 158.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,600 shares during the quarter. Lithium Americas makes up approximately 1.0% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $693,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $2,648,000. Institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

Shares of LAC stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,968,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,847. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

