Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.07

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.07 and last traded at $34.07, with a volume of 142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.36) to GBX 980 ($11.84) in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.5652 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th.

(Get Rating)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.