Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.07

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.07 and last traded at $34.07, with a volume of 142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.36) to GBX 980 ($11.84) in a research note on Friday, June 10th.
Tate & Lyle Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.06.
Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend
Tate & Lyle Company Profile
Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tate & Lyle (TATYY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.