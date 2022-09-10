TD Securities Cuts Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$5.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHR. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a C$6.00 target price (up previously from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.31.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation Trading Up 4.0 %

TSE:CHR opened at C$2.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$584.79 million and a PE ratio of 12.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.59. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$2.67 and a 12-month high of C$4.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$392.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.