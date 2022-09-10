Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.82

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 1060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

