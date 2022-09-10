Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on O2D. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.15) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($2.86) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.57) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.35) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.10 ($2.14) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland Price Performance

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.45 ($2.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.27. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.22 ($2.26) and a 1 year high of €3.03 ($3.09). The business has a 50-day moving average of €2.66 and a 200-day moving average of €2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.