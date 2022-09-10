Teloscoin (TELOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $776,400.12

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $776,400.12 and $443.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Teloscoin has traded 44.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Teloscoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00095551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00074533 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00033426 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008079 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000274 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009016 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

TELOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Teloscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Teloscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Teloscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.