Telsey Advisory Group Lowers American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $13.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEO. Barclays reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $10.69 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,932 shares of company stock valued at $139,435. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 101,869 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

