TEN (TENFI) Price Down 6.5% This Week

TEN (TENFI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, TEN has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TEN has a market cap of $504,495.89 and approximately $11,682.00 worth of TEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TEN alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002043 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000485 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

About TEN

TEN (CRYPTO:TENFI) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2021. TEN’s total supply is 76,469,143 coins and its circulating supply is 52,984,643 coins. TEN’s official Twitter account is @tenfinance.

Buying and Selling TEN

According to CryptoCompare, “TEN, the Token Enrichment Network, is powered by Binance Smart Chain, TEN Finance leverages the innovations brought to the market by first generation DeFi projects and integrates emerging technologies to enhance yield optimization in a simple yet efficient manner.TEN simplifies the staking process with the most liquid BSC Liquidity Pools while provides a robust yield earning environment for the users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.