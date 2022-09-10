Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,979 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up approximately 0.7% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.14% of Teradyne worth $27,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $341,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Teradyne by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,383,000 after acquiring an additional 208,790 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,362,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 349,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 57,382 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Trading Up 3.1 %

TER opened at $88.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average of $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.54. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

