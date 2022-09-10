The Goldman Sachs Group Increases PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $15.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PAGS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. New Street Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.53.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.98. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910,156 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,713 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,032,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,737,000 after acquiring an additional 142,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

