The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EADSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Airbus from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.20.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Airbus has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.64.

About Airbus

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Airbus had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.