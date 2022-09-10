The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives $219.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.64.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

NYSE HSY opened at $226.25 on Monday. Hershey has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hershey will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total transaction of $48,288,040.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,328,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,131,624.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 856,288 shares of company stock valued at $188,801,430 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Hershey by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hershey by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 113,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 244,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,218,000 after purchasing an additional 81,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

