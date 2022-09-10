The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,859,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,384 shares during the period. Toro comprises 2.5% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 2.74% of Toro worth $244,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. City State Bank purchased a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tobam raised its position in Toro by 44.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toro in the first quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Toro by 47.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $89.79 on Friday. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

