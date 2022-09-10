The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Wealthsimple Inc.

Wealthsimple Inc. reduced its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,317 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 0.0% of Wealthsimple Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wealthsimple Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Wedgewood Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $15,939,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $937,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $67.58 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.22. The company has a market cap of $122.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.36.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

