Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.8% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $10,938,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 65,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,624,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $569.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,700. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $567.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

