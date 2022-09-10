TheStreet Lowers Cango (NYSE:CANG) to D

TheStreet cut shares of Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Cango Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE CANG opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cango has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.
Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.20). Cango had a negative net margin of 23.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cango will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cango
Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.
