TheStreet Lowers Cango (NYSE:CANG) to D

TheStreet cut shares of Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE CANG opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cango has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.20). Cango had a negative net margin of 23.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cango will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cango during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cango during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Cango by 37.5% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cango during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cango during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

