Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.74. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 9,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Thule Group AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

