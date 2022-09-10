Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Shares Up 4.2%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. 2,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 23,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWMIF. Scotiabank cut their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$2.10 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

