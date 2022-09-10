Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $42.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tidewater from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

TDW opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.40. Tidewater has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49.

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 560,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,669,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,646,487.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tidewater by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC raised its stake in Tidewater by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 472,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 139,033 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,423 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,930,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter valued at about $770,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

