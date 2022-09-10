Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.19

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.19 and traded as high as C$1.40. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 148,790 shares trading hands.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$297.19 million and a PE ratio of 35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.34.

Insider Activity at Touchstone Exploration

In related news, Director John David Wright sold 133,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$207,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,210,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,076,005.30. Insiders sold a total of 284,234 shares of company stock valued at $436,688 over the last ninety days.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

