Trainline (LON:TRN) Shares Down 0.5%

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 334.40 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 341.30 ($4.12). Approximately 534,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 871,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 343 ($4.14).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 354 ($4.28) to GBX 420 ($5.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.26) to GBX 470 ($5.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 319 ($3.85) to GBX 371 ($4.48) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trainline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 378.20 ($4.57).

Get Trainline alerts:

Trainline Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 360 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 297.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.04.

Insider Activity at Trainline

Trainline Company Profile

In related news, insider Brian McBride sold 12,858 shares of Trainline stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.62), for a total value of £38,574 ($46,609.47).

(Get Rating)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.