TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $101,968.00

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market cap of $349,095.73 and approximately $101,968.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.25 or 0.00358155 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00788609 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015235 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020157 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000298 BTC.
TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 717,587,021 coins.
TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for TRAVA.FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRAVA.FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.