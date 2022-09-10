Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Price Reaches $1.13 on Major Exchanges

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00005315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Trias Token (new) has a market cap of $1.80 million and $431,165.00 worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,224.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020739 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00061091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00068080 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005549 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00077098 BTC.

About Trias Token (new)

TRIAS is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab.

Buying and Selling Trias Token (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

