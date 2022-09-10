TRONbetDice (DICE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.90 Million

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. One TRONbetDice coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRONbetDice has traded down 81.7% against the U.S. dollar. TRONbetDice has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $11,675.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,465.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020504 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00060677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00068006 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005503 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00076671 BTC.

TRONbetDice Profile

TRONbetDice (CRYPTO:DICE) is a coin. It launched on May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 coins. The official website for TRONbetDice is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @etheroll.

TRONbetDice Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONbetDice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONbetDice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRONbetDice using one of the exchanges listed above.

