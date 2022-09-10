Truist Financial Begins Coverage on CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

CMAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CareMax to $12.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CareMax presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.75.

CareMax Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market cap of $592.55 million, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 2.72. CareMax has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareMax

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $172.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.11 million. CareMax had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that CareMax will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMAX. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CareMax by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 34,892 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CareMax by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,549,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after acquiring an additional 164,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of CareMax by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 420,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 127,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

CareMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

