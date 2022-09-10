Truist Financial Begins Coverage on CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2022

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAXGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

CMAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CareMax to $12.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CareMax presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.75.

CareMax Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market cap of $592.55 million, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 2.72. CareMax has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $172.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.11 million. CareMax had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that CareMax will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareMax

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMAX. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CareMax by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 34,892 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CareMax by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,549,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after acquiring an additional 164,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of CareMax by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 420,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 127,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

CareMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.