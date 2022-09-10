Truist Financial Boosts Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $54.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PRVA. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.58.
Privia Health Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $44.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 119.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Privia Health Group
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
