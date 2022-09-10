Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

American Well Stock Down 0.9 %

AMWL stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. American Well has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 90.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Well will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $1,317,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,073,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,944.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,073,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,944.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $96,472.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 839,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,095.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,802 over the last three months. 13.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Well

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Well by 175.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Well by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of American Well by 605.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

