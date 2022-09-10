Truist Financial Trims Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price to $75.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coupa Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Coupa Software from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.95.

Coupa Software Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.50. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $259.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $445,068.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $445,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

