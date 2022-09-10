U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) Trading 0.4% Higher

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.57 and last traded at $31.56. 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 10,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.
U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.