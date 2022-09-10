UBS Group Reiterates “£138” Price Target for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

UBS Group set a £138 ($166.75) price target on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($166.75) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.91) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £138.20 ($166.99) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £144.12 ($174.14).

FLTR stock opened at £102.35 ($123.67) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 52-week high of £162.75 ($196.65). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9,191.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,928.75. The company has a market capitalization of £18.00 billion and a PE ratio of -43.28.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

