UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Lowered to $15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of UiPath from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UiPath from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.97.

UiPath Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE:PATH opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,321 shares of company stock worth $2,589,103 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in UiPath by 20,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in UiPath by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

