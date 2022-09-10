Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,487 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,301 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $792,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Umpqua by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,068,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Umpqua by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 108,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 30,683 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMPQ opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

