Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) fell 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.35 and last traded at $49.35. 556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNBLF. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €82.00 ($83.67) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €50.00 ($51.02) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €68.00 ($69.39) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.62.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.